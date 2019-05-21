Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro go official with quad-cameras

The recent difficulties are not slowing Huawei, and its sub-brand Honor, down from their momentum. Honor today announced the Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro duo, at a special event in London, and they both bring flagship-grade specs, and continue to push the mobile photography envelope.

Honor 20

The Honor 20 brings a 6.26-inch display with FullHD+ resolution, and a 32MP selfie camera that resides inside a punch hole on the top left of the screen. There’s a HiSilicon Kirin 980 processor at its core, backed up by 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage. Honor is bringing a GPU Turbo 3.0 software feature that promises smoother gameplay on the most popular games titles available. A fingerprint scanner has been mounted on the right side (sorry, lefties).

Camera-wise, there’s a main 48MP shooter with f/1.8 aperture, but no OIS. There’s also a 2MP macro lens, a 16MP ultra wide-angle lens, in addition to a depth sensor.

Powering everything there’s a 3,750mAh battery that supports 22.5W Super Charge. Honor says it will charge it 50 percent within 30 minutes. There isn’t a 3.5mm headphone jack port, but that doesn’t influence the price. The Honor 20 will go for €500 in Europe and £400 in the UK, where it will be available with a free Honor Watch Magic (valued £180), and you will be able to grab it from Carphone Warehouse, O2, Three, Amazon and Argos.

Honor 20 Pro

The Honor 20 Pro features a On the front, 6.26-inch display, just like the Honor 20 above, with FHD+ resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio, with a 32MP selfie camera residing inside the punch hole on the top left.

At its core it has the Kirin 980 processor, helped by 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The CPU features a graphene cooling sheet, which helps with heat dissipation.

In the camera department, the Honor 20 Pro features the fastest aperture on a smartphone, at f/1.4. There’s a 48MP camera relying on the Sony IMX586 sensor, backed up by OIS and EIS. There are three additional shooters: an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical and 5x hybrid zoom (with up to 30x digital zoom), a 2MP macro lens, and a 16MP ultra wide-angle lens with 117 degree field of view.

Powering everything is a 4,000mAh battery with 22.5W SuperCharge, with the capability of filling 50% of the battery in 30 minutes.

The Honor 20 Pro will be available soon, with prices starting at €600.