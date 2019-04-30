Honor 20 Pro leaks in black, confirms periscope-zoom lens

There have been plenty of Honor 20 Pro leaks, to a point where we know almost everything there is to know about the phone, and its non-Pro Honor 20 sibling. We’ve recently seen the phone leak in a pink gradient color, and we also got a short glimpse at a green variant, but today a third color option gets leaked in the render you see above and below.

Whether it will be the third and last color is unknown, but it looks like the Honor 20 Pro will be available in black as well. What’s even more interesting than the color is the fact that the camera system on the back features a rectangular lens for the top unit. This seems to look identical to the periscope-zoom lens Huawei uses on the P30 Pro, and, if that’s the case, we can expect the Honor 20 Pro to have some exceptional zoom capabilities.

May 21 is when the Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro should become official but at the current rate of leaks and reports we’ll find out everything about the phones before they appear on stage.