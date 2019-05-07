Honor 20 Pro camera specs leak: periscope lens out, macro lens in

Huawei sub-brand Honor is expected to launch the Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro duo on May 21, at a special event in London. Many details have leaked about the phones, and we’ve got a rumor round-up for you to read, in addition to official wording of an upcoming Moschino version. A Pink, Green, and Black color option have all been leaked, revealing a Huawei P30 Pro-like periscope zoom camera (until today), as well as reports that it might feature a punch-hole display.

A fresh set of leaked slides attempts to reveal all of the Honor 20 Pro camera specs, and, surprisingly, the fourth camera is not a ToF sensor as we anticipated, but a 2MP Macro-lens for close-up shots, at f/2.4.

As the image above reveals, the main camera is a 48MP shooter with a Sony IMX586 sensor of 2″ in size, f/1.4, and optically stabilized. The top lens corresponds to a 16MP super wide-angle shooter with 117 degree field of view and f/2.2. The bottom unit is an 8MP telephoto lens, optically stabilized, with 3x optical zoom, and f/2.4.

Now, for the interesting part: these renders are different from what we’ve seen so far. Previous renditions of the device seemed to feature a square, periscope-zoom camera at the top, similar to the one on the P30 Pro. Today’s leak replaces that with a circular lens super-wide angle lens, which could make total sense, as Huawei would want to keep the periscope camera proprietary to its flagship, while still improving on the Honor 20 Pro’s camera specs.

There’s also an LED flash and a laser autofocus, but we’ll let the slides talk for themselves. Below there’s a poster which seems to suggest two more color options: purple and red.