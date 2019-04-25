Huawei sub-brand Honor, and fashion brand Moschino started their partnership at the beginning of the year, and the Red and Blue Honor View 20 Moschino were just the beginning of the collaboration. Now, as we’re getting closer and closer to the Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro announcement, the company is announcing some special accessories to accompany the phone.

For the Honor 20 series, there will be a special Moschino version of the device, and a special carrying pouch you can see in the images above and below, which will most likely be the highlight of the Moschino fashion week. What’s interesting is that the pictures of the bag are also revealing a little bit of the upcoming phone. Not too much, and nothing we haven’t been suspecting. We’re seeing an edge-to-edge display with little to no bezels, which means we’re likely going to see either a punch-hole or a waterdrop notch design.

Of course, we’ll have to wait for official wording, but if you’re a fashion aficionado, check out these pictures above and below.