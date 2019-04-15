Android

Honor 20 launch date is May 21, as revealed by math problem

Contents
Honor 20

We’ve already had a serious leak regarding the upcoming Honor 20, including specs, renders, and possible pricing. What we didn’t know is exactly when the Huawei sub-brand will unveil the phone. As invites go out, they reveal the date as being the result of the following math problem: 444+4x4x4+(4+4)/4+44/4. We’ll spare you the hassle, the result is 521. As in 5/21, which translates to May 21.

The invite also features the location. It’s going to happen in London. It promotes low-light photography. Interestingly, there’s chatter about a second device, believed to be the Honor 20 Pro. We’ll have to wait a little bit more for rumors and leaks to surface. However, according to previous reports, the Honor 20 should pack a triple-camera setup comprised of three lenses, allegedly consisting of a 48MP, a 20MP, and an 8MP shooter, with a DxOMark score of 108.

Other specs include a 32MP front-facer, 6.1-inch OLED screen, HiSilicon Kirin 980 chipset, 6- and 8GB RAM options, and 128- and 256GB storage versions. The battery is rated at 3,650mAh with 22.5W fast charging capabilities, and the leak also suggests the upcoming price for the phone. 2,999CNY ($447) for the 6/128GB model, 3,399CNY ($507) for the 8/128GB version, and 3,799CNY ($567) for the flagship 8/256GB variant.

Honor 20 invite

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Via
PhoneArena
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, Honor, Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro, Huawei, News
, , , , ,
About The Author
Anton D. Nagy
Anton is the Editor-in-Chief of Pocketnow. As publication leader, he aims to bring Pocketnow even closer to you. His vision is mainly focused on, and oriented towards, the audience. Anton’s ambition, adopted by the entire team, is to transform Pocketnow into a reference media outlet.