Honor 20 launch date is May 21, as revealed by math problem

We’ve already had a serious leak regarding the upcoming Honor 20, including specs, renders, and possible pricing. What we didn’t know is exactly when the Huawei sub-brand will unveil the phone. As invites go out, they reveal the date as being the result of the following math problem: 444+4x4x4+(4+4)/4+44/4. We’ll spare you the hassle, the result is 521. As in 5/21, which translates to May 21.

The invite also features the location. It’s going to happen in London. It promotes low-light photography. Interestingly, there’s chatter about a second device, believed to be the Honor 20 Pro. We’ll have to wait a little bit more for rumors and leaks to surface. However, according to previous reports, the Honor 20 should pack a triple-camera setup comprised of three lenses, allegedly consisting of a 48MP, a 20MP, and an 8MP shooter, with a DxOMark score of 108.

Other specs include a 32MP front-facer, 6.1-inch OLED screen, HiSilicon Kirin 980 chipset, 6- and 8GB RAM options, and 128- and 256GB storage versions. The battery is rated at 3,650mAh with 22.5W fast charging capabilities, and the leak also suggests the upcoming price for the phone. 2,999CNY ($447) for the 6/128GB model, 3,399CNY ($507) for the 8/128GB version, and 3,799CNY ($567) for the flagship 8/256GB variant.