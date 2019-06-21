Honor 20 now available globally, as it generates record sales in China

Huawei sub-brand Honor launched the Honor 20-series exactly one month ago at a special event in London. The line-up consists of the regular Honor 20, the Honor 20 Lite, and the impressive Honor 20 Pro with its quad-camera setup including a macro lens. They’re both powered by the flagship HiSilicon Kirin 980 processor, and backed up with plenty of RAM to suit all your needs, while the Honor 20 Lite runs on the Kirin 710 and 4GB of RAM. In China, its home market, Honor managed to sell over one million Honor 20 units in 14 days. The Honor 20 Pro is also available for purchase as well if you are in China.

For the rest of the world, the Honor 20 is going global starting today, becoming available in the UK, EU, and Asia. Today, June 21, the Honor 20 will be available to purchase in the UK (£399.99), Russia (RUB 27,990), France (€499.00), Germany (€499.00) and Malaysia (RM 1,699). Those in Italy (€499.00) and The Netherlands (€499.00) will see the Honor 20 on June 24, India (INR 32,999) on June 25, Poland (PLN 1999) on June 28, and Spain (€499.00) at the beginning of July.

Those waiting for the Honor 20 Pro need to wait a little bit more, but the phone will soon see a global roll-out as well.