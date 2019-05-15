Honor 20 pops-up on Geekbench, reveals nothing new

Huawei sub-brand Honor is preparing to introduce its Honor 20 line-up at a May 21 special event in London. We’ve recently learned that it will consist of three devices in the family: Honor 20 Lite, Honor 20, and Honor 20 Pro.

The regular version, the Honor 20, popped up on Geekbench, revealing some of its specs, and, at the same time, confirming what we have suspected about the phone all this time. The Kirin 980 at its core scored 3278 for single-core, and 9709 for multi-core tasks, not that these numbers really mean anything.

The device is listed as having 6GB of RAM, but reports suggested that more than likely there will also be an 8GB variant as well. It’s also no surprise that the phone runs Android 9 Pie-based EMUI 9. You can check out the scores at the source link below.