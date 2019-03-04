Honor 20 leaks complete with specs, render, and pricing

The Honor 10 will be one-year old next month, and we can expect a successor to be unveiled soon. Huawei’s sub-brand Honor is definitely working on a follow-up, dubbed Honor 20, and its specs, as well as a render of the phone’s back, have been leaked on Weibo. You can see the image above, and a larger version below.

While Huawei is moving away from the 2+1 triple-camera setup (which it used on the P20 Pro), Honor seems to be adopting it. The back shows off a triple-camera setup comprised of three lenses, arranged in a 2+1 setup that’s not completely surprising. These cameras are a 48MP, a 20MP, and an 8MP shooters, and the leak goes as far as revealing its DxOMark score of 108. This means that the phone’s launch is imminent.

Other specs include a 32MP front-facer, 6.1-inch OLED screen, HiSilicon Kirin 980 chipset, 6- and 8GB RAM options, and 128- and 256GB storage versions. The battery is rated at 3,650mAh with 22.5W fast charging capabilities, and the leak also suggests the upcoming price for the phone. 2,999CNY ($447) for the 6/128GB model, 3,399CNY ($507) for the 8/128GB version, and 3,799CNY ($567) for the flagship 8/256GB variant.

All we need is the official announcement.