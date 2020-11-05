HONOR 10X Lite

HONOR has unveiled its latest affordable phone, the HONOR 10X Lite in Russia. The smartphone is already teased to launch in India on November 10, and we expect it to make its global debut soon. The company says it will be made available in selected markets starting with Russia, where pre-orders begin on November 6. It is priced at 16990 RUB, which translates to around $214.

The HONOR 10X Lite features a 6.67-inch punch-hole display with 1080p resolution and 90.3% screen to body ratio. It is powered by the Kirin 710A SoC. It comes equipped with 4GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage that can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 512GB). HONOR claims that users can easily store up to 10,000 10MB photos, 300 TV episodes, 100 lightweight games, and 12,000 e-Books. It runs EMUI 10.1, which has newly launched Multi-Window Mode and eBook Mode. The former allows users to view two different apps without switching to another window, while the latter is said to provide a paper-like reading experience.

The HONOR 10X Lite sports a quad rear camera setup. It consists of a 48MP primary camera, an 8MP wide-angle lens with 120-degree FoV, a 2MP macro sensor and a 2MP depth camera. On the front lies an 8MP selfie shooter. The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 22.5W fast charging as well as 2.5W OTG reverse charging.

The HONOR 10X Lite comes in three colors – Midnight Black, Emerald Green, and Icelandic Frost. Aside from availability in Russia, the smartphone will begin sales in other markets soon.

You May Also Like
We could soon get a Samsung Galaxy Note 20 FE, possible Galaxy S21 availability leaked
Could Samsung be working on a new Samsung Galaxy Note 20 FE, while it gets ready to launch its new Galaxy S21 series?
OnePlus Nord N
Two budget OnePlus Nord phones make their way to Europe and North America
The company said it will share pricing and availability for North America at a later date.
OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord N10 5G key specs leaked ahead of rumored October 26 launch
Aside from the OnePlus Nord N10, the company could also launch a Nord N100.