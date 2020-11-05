HONOR has unveiled its latest affordable phone, the HONOR 10X Lite in Russia. The smartphone is already teased to launch in India on November 10, and we expect it to make its global debut soon. The company says it will be made available in selected markets starting with Russia, where pre-orders begin on November 6. It is priced at 16990 RUB, which translates to around $214.

The HONOR 10X Lite features a 6.67-inch punch-hole display with 1080p resolution and 90.3% screen to body ratio. It is powered by the Kirin 710A SoC. It comes equipped with 4GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage that can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 512GB). HONOR claims that users can easily store up to 10,000 10MB photos, 300 TV episodes, 100 lightweight games, and 12,000 e-Books. It runs EMUI 10.1, which has newly launched Multi-Window Mode and eBook Mode. The former allows users to view two different apps without switching to another window, while the latter is said to provide a paper-like reading experience.

The HONOR 10X Lite sports a quad rear camera setup. It consists of a 48MP primary camera, an 8MP wide-angle lens with 120-degree FoV, a 2MP macro sensor and a 2MP depth camera. On the front lies an 8MP selfie shooter. The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 22.5W fast charging as well as 2.5W OTG reverse charging.

The HONOR 10X Lite comes in three colors – Midnight Black, Emerald Green, and Icelandic Frost. Aside from availability in Russia, the smartphone will begin sales in other markets soon.