Honor 10i gets more RAM and its TENAA certification

Remember last year’s Honor 10? It was so successful that Huawei sold 3 million units in only two months. Now, the Honor 10i shares some of the specs of the Honor 10 Lite, and brings 4 GB of RAM and a triple-camera setup on the back. It was officially announced in Russia last month, but it seems to be expanding internationally as it just got its TENAA certification for two of its model numbers, HRY-TL00T and HRY-AL00Ta.

Interestingly, it is listed as having 2GB additional RAM, for a total of 6GB. However, TENAA listings are not always 100% accurate when it comes to the final product specifications, so just keep that in mind. Everything else seems to stay unchanged, including the 6.21-inch display with the waterdrop notch, HiSilicon Kirin 710 chip, 32MP selfie camera, and the triple-camera setup on the back consisting of a 24MP+8MP+2MP units.

Whether the Honor 10i expansion only includes China (for now) or other markets as well is yet unknown, but we’ll keep you posted as soon as we hear more.