Honor 10 Lite out in China and it’s got some catches

With millions of sales already notched for the Honor 10, why not add one more device to the family that might drag in the budget crowd, too?

The Honor 10 Lite is out in the Chinese market and while there’s a lot of weight to pull the Honor 10 name around, that “Lite” appendage should be taken seriously.

Credits include the new HiSilicon Kirin 710 chipset featuring an octa-core design and with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of on-board, expandable storage. There’s the requisite EMUI 9 look on top of Android 9 Pie, which is always a pleasant thing to see in late 2018.

It has two cameras on the back delivering 13-megapixel photos with enhanced depth data for software bokeh enhancement. A teardrop notch contains the 24-megapixel selfie camera. Both get AI treatment with automatic scene detection and beauty editing suites.

The notch peeks into a full HD display, extra-tall and closely trimming the edges for a premium edge in a mid-range device. It does have a headphone jack, too, and a fingerprint sensor.

Now come the major disappointments: while many other mid-rangers have adopted modern fast charging protocols and USB-C, the Honor 10 Lite remains stuck on Micro-B and 10W charging. And for developers who’d rather customize their ROMs, Huawei is still not offering unlock codes for their bootloaders.

This puts pricing into perspective. Customers can purchase their Honor 10 Lite in red, blue, white and black colors starting from ¥1,399 ($202) for 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage all the way up to ¥1,899 ($274).