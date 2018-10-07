Hong Kong store sells Google Pixel 3 XL for more than US$2,000

It’s been on stages in Toronto (on different modes of transport), in Moscow (from a shipping container) and now, it has landed in its newest city, Hong Kong. And it hasn’t even been announced yet (still).

Chinese tech media (including Engadget Chinese’s Richard Lai) have been circling around WahPhone Digital in the Hong Kong neighborhood of Sham Shui Po to have their hands on a fully-boxed Google Pixel 3 XL, just days before its October 9th announcement in New York.

Lai found that the Just Black device has 128GB of storage, though only 4GB of RAM — in line with benchmarks in the rumor-sphere — tagged with the model number G013C. The 6.3-inch display, with its notch and chin, is quad HD resolution at 18.5:9 aspect ratio. The Active Edge pressure-sensitive UI for triggering Google Assistant is still here from the Pixel 2. You can learn more details about the inherent hardware by clicking through to the full story below this article.

There are a couple of odd twists with the boxed-in accessories: sure, the earbuds have a USB-C connection, but there’s also a USB-C to 3.5mm dongle as well as a USB-C to USB-A cable. That’s all complementing the USB-C male-to-male for charging with an 18W adapter and an Australian plug head (not a British one, as used in Hong Kong).

The Pixel 3 XL is being sold for HK$15,880 or about US$2,030. Historically, the smaller Pixel has been priced at US$649 while the larger one would start at $849.