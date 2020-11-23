Apple unveiled the $100 HomePod Mini recently. It is the smaller and more affordable version of the standard HomePod that comes in a spherical form factor. It comes wrapped in a woven mesh fabric and features a display on top. Within few days of going on sale, HomePod Mini users have started reporting issues with WiFi connectivity. There is a thread on Apple’s support forums that highlights the problem. And for now, the suggested fix appears to only be a temporary remedy.

The affected users are complaining that their HomePod Mini is disconnecting from the internet. This is leading Siri to respond with an error message saying “I am having trouble connecting to the Internet,” reports one user on Reddit. Another user wrote, “Having this problem with one of my mini’s as well. It seems to stream music fine when I control it directly (not airplaying from phone/device, but this also works fine). However, when I ask it to do something. It says it is having trouble with the connection. When I restart it. It works for a while and eventually runs into the same issue.” Moreover, these HomePod minis seem to be running on the latest tvOS 14.2 update.

One of the users on Apple’s support forum reported that Apple suggested them to wipe their router out completely. They tried it, and the HomePod Mini ran without any issues the entire day. However, the next day, they started having troubles again. “The only thing that worked was swapping my router out for a new one,” wrote the user. Other troubleshooting steps provided by Apple include rebooting HomePod mini. But it seems like a temporary fix.

9to5Mac’s Chance Miller reported that he has noticed similar issues. Plus, the only fix that works for him is to factory reset the HomePod mini, then re-add it to the Home app. However, this fix isn’t a permanent one either. We expect Apple to fix this problem by releasing a new version of the operating system soon.