This holiday season might give us a Google smart display

Google and Amazon are the leaders in smart speakers and other smart home related devices. The difference is that Amazon has a smart display and Google is still working on one.

Google Assistant might get a new vessel according to Nikkei. A new smart display could be getting ready to be released during the holiday season. A first batch of 3 million units will come of this new smart speaker with a screen. This might be a better option than the recently released Lenovo smart display since its designed to work directly with Google’s assistant. Now, we only have to wait and see what big G has to offer since it has been very successful with its Home devices.