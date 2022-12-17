We have a great selection of deals available for anyone looking to get the perfect gift for friends, family, or even yourself. You will find several options from Amazon, Adorama, Best Buy, and other fantastic online retailers, which will help you save big bucks on the best tech of 2022.
Many items on this list will surely make it to your doorstep before December 25 but remember that holidays usually make a number on shipping times. Either way, you can act fast and buy your presents immediately, or wait to find more and better options, as we’re continuing to update this list with more options for you to choose from.
Phones
A new phone is always an excellent present for your loved ones, and you don’t necessarily have to break the bank, as there are several options to choose from.
OnePlus 10 Pro$550 $800 Save $250
OnePlus 10 Pro ships with a 6.7-inch QHD+ display that uses a 2nd generation LTPO panel. It also features the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and aims to deliver a unique camera experience with a 150-degree Ultrawide camera and implementations from the second year of the Hasselblad partnership.
OnePlus 9$300 $600 Save $300
The OnePlus 9 is still a great device to have in 2022. It features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage space, and a potent 48MP primary shooter in its triple camera setup.
OnePlus Nord N200 5G$230 $300 Save $70
OnePlus Nord N200 is the affordable 5G smartphone from the company. It comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G processor, a 6.5-inch LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 4GB RAM, and much more. Check out all the deals on the device using the links given below.
OnePlus 10T 5G$600 $650 Save $50
OnePlus 10T is the latest affordable flagship from OnePlus. It comes with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, a 4800 mAh battery with 150W fast charging, up to 16GB of memory, and much more.
Moto G Stylus$180 $300 Save $120
The Moto G Stylus arrives with 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, a 50MP primary shooter, long-lasting battery life, and stylus support on a budget.
Moto Edge Plus 2022$500 $671 Save $171
The Motorola Edge + arrives with 8GB RAM, 512GB storage space, and a 4,800mAh battery under the hood. You also get a triple camera setup with a main 50MP sensor.
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra$896 $1200 Save $304
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is one of the best Android devices available on the market. It features top-of-the-line specs, tons of power, an extraordinary camera, S Pen stylus support, and other great features. If you're looking for an absolute beast and something that can do it all without breaking a sweat, the Galaxy S22 Ultra got it all.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4$1542 $1920 Save $378
The latest Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 comes with the most powerful Qualcomm SoC, a wider display, a better hinge mechanism, and many significant upgrades over its predecessor.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3$900 $1800 Save $900
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is one of the best and coolest foldable phones on the market. It features a large 7.6-inch Infinity Flex display, stunning specs, stylus support, and other great features.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4$900 $1000 Save $100
The latest Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 comes with the most powerful Qualcomm SoC, a better hinge mechanism, and a 1.9-inch Super AMOLED cover display.
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE$550 $700 Save $150
The latest Galaxy S21 FE comes with the Snapdragon 888 powerful chipset, a large 6.4-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, a 12MP primary, a 12MP ultrawide, and an 8MP telephoto sensor on the back to capture your moments.
Tablets
Tablets are a great tool for those interested in consuming media on the go, but they’re also a fantastic tool for creators, artists, and those who love to read books.
Amazon Fire HD 10$90 $150 Save $60
An amazing tablet from Amazon, for you to watch your favorite shows and movies
iPad Air (5th Generation)$650 $750 Save $100
iPad Air 5th Gen brings the highly rated M1 processor, 5G connectivity (for cellular models), Center Stage capability, and all-new colors. It starts at $599 for the 64GB WiFi-only model, with an upgrade to 256GB of internal storage available.
iPad Pro 11-inch (2022)$820 $899 Save $79
Apple's latest and greatest iPad Pro comes with the all-new powerful M2 chipset. It also supports Apple Pencil's new hover feature. Check out all the deals on the device using the links given below.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE$465 $680 Save $215
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE is an excellent option for those who want a new Android tablet with a large display and a very budget-friendly price tag.
Wacom Intuos$60 $70 Save $10
The Wacom Intuos comes with 4 ExpressKeys on the tablet are customizable to fit your style so you can program your favorite keyboard shortcuts and unlock your process and creativity, an ergonomic EMR 4096 pressure sensitive battery-free pen, free creative software and other goodies.
Wacom Intuos Pro$280 $380 Save $100
Wacom's Intuos Pro Medium Bluetooth Graphics Drawing Tablet is an amazing tool for any graphic artist, as it arrives with eight customizable ExpressKeys, and an 8192 Pressure Sensitive Pro Pen 2 in the box to get you drawing on your favorite Windows or Mac OS-powered laptop.
Wacom Mobile Studio Pro$2700 $3500 Save $800
Wacom's Mobile Studio Pro is the company's most powerful device yet with enhanced computing power, fast data processing & quick data transfer, powered by Intel i7- 8559U processor, 16GB system memory, 512GB SSD, & Thunderbolt 3 connectivity.
Wacom One Digital Drawing Tablet with Screen$250 $400 Save $150
The Wacom One HD Creative Pen Display is a fantastic drawing tablet with a 13.3-inch screen and graphics motor, making it one of the best options for those who love to draw on the go, as you can also connect it to your smartphone. In addition, it includes training and software for you to create fantastic art, and it's the perfect tool for editing, drawing, design, and education.
Laptops
More power for more demanding users, but it is one of the best gift ideas for those who are studying and need to upgrade their workstations or an excellent choice for those hardcore gamers.
M1 13-inch MacBook Pro 2020$1099 $1299 Save $200
A brighter panel and improved performance under intensive workloads. Perfect for students in a creative field.
16-inch MacBook Pro$2299 $2699 Save $400
Apple’s latest MacBook Pro models are some of the best Macs on the market. They come with tons of power, faster processors, long-lasting battery life, and you get more ports to connect anything you want and need.
M2 MacBook Air$999 $1199 Save $200
The latest MacBook Air is powered by the M2 Apple Silicon, offering even better performance than the M1 series of chips. It has an excellent battery life, and all the performance you need for multitasking, editing, and working on-the-go.
Apple MacBook Air$799 $999 Save $200
Apple’s 2020 MacBook Air is still one of Cupertino’s best laptops. It features an M1 chip, a 13.3-inch Retina Display, all-day battery life, and other great features.
Razer Blade 14 Gaming Laptop$2100 $2800 Save $700
The Razer Blade 14 is an amazing portable gaming laptop that comes powered by an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics, and a 14-inch QHD+ display.
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go$552 $700 Save $148
The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go is a fantastic option for those looking to get a new laptop on a budget, as it includes a sleek and lightweight design, a 12.3-inch PixelSense touch display, and other great features.
Audio
Everybody loves music, which makes a pair of headphones, speakers, or recording gear a perfect option for anyone who loves to party or those who love to sing in the shower.
Sony WH-1000XM5$348 $400 Save $52
The Sony WH-1000XM5 features a refined design and audio hardware that promises more detailed audio partnered with Noise Canceling performance that's hard to beat! It starts at $399 and is the option to get if you're looking for a comfortable pair of headphones that offer everything you may ever need.
Beats Solo3 Wireless$130 $200 Save $70
The Beats Solo3 Wireless will deliver great audio without breaking the bank
Beats Studio 3$150 $350 Save $200
Enjoy great tunes and amazing noise canceling with the Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones, which will also deliver up to 22 hours of battery life, fast charging, and more.
Audio-Technica ATH-M50x$139 $169 Save $30
Audio-Technica ATH-M50X Professional Studio Monitor Headphones arrive with critically acclaimed sonic performance praised by top audio engineers and pro audio reviewers, proprietary 45-millimeter large-aperture drivers with rare earth magnets, and copper-clad aluminum wire voice coils to deliver exceptional clarity throughout an extended frequency range with deep, accurate bass response.
Philips Fidelio X3$155 $349 Save $194
Philips' Fidelio X3 arrive with xquisitely tuned 50 mm multi-layer polymer diaphragms to deliver exquisitely detailed highs, full and smooth midrange, and impactful bass.
Audio-Technica AT2020$79 $98 Save $19
Audio-Technica’s AT2020 Cardioid Condenser Studio XLR Microphone is one of the best and most affordable microphones for a home studio or for anyone looking to start a recording project on a budget.
Shure MV7$161 $224 Save $63
Shure MV7 USB Microphone is a dynamic microphone that focuses on your voice and tunes out extraneous noise. It features the company’s Voice Isolation technology that is claimed to elevate the user’s voice.
Audio-Technica AT2035 Cardioid Condenser Microphone$129 $249 Save $120
Audio-Technica's AT2035 Cardioid Condenser Microphone was designed for home project, professional studio applications, and live performance. It comes with a large diaphragm for smooth, natural sound and low noise, with a cardioid polar pattern that reduces pickup of sounds from the sides and rear.
Blue Yeti Nano$70 $100 Save $30
The Blue Yeti Nano is perfect for podcasting, game streaming, skype calls, YouTube or music recording, and it’s even better thanks to its Mac and PC compatibility which only needs you to connect your microphone to start recording anything you want.
Beyerdynamic M160$699 $799 Save $100
Beyerdynamic M160 Double Ribbon Microphone features a compact and rugged design, extended frequency response, excellent transparency and transient response, and a unique double ribbon microphone transducer with hypercardioid polar pattern.
Focusrite Scarlett 2i2$160 $200 Save $40
The Focusrite Scarlett 2i2 features pro performance with the finest pre-amps, Air mode to add extra clarity to your acoustic instruments when recording, two low-noise balanced outputs provide clean audio playback, and more.
Edifier WiFi Smart Speaker$150 $160 Save $10
Edifier’s WiFi Smart Speaker Without Microphone works with Alexa, supports AirPlay 2, and more, simply connect your speaker to your home Wi-Fi network and start streaming HD audio from your favorite music app.
Disclaimer
Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!