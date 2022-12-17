Check out the hottest deals on some of the best holiday gifts for your friend and family

We have a great selection of deals available for anyone looking to get the perfect gift for friends, family, or even yourself. You will find several options from Amazon, Adorama, Best Buy, and other fantastic online retailers, which will help you save big bucks on the best tech of 2022.

Many items on this list will surely make it to your doorstep before December 25 but remember that holidays usually make a number on shipping times. Either way, you can act fast and buy your presents immediately, or wait to find more and better options, as we’re continuing to update this list with more options for you to choose from.

Phones

A new phone is always an excellent present for your loved ones, and you don’t necessarily have to break the bank, as there are several options to choose from.

Tablets

Tablets are a great tool for those interested in consuming media on the go, but they’re also a fantastic tool for creators, artists, and those who love to read books.

Amazon Fire HD 10 $90 $150 Save $60 An amazing tablet from Amazon, for you to watch your favorite shows and movies $90 at Amazon (US)

iPad Air (5th Generation) $650 $750 Save $100 iPad Air 5th Gen brings the highly rated M1 processor, 5G connectivity (for cellular models), Center Stage capability, and all-new colors. It starts at $599 for the 64GB WiFi-only model, with an upgrade to 256GB of internal storage available. $650 at Amazon (US)

iPad Pro 11-inch (2022) $820 $899 Save $79 Apple's latest and greatest iPad Pro comes with the all-new powerful M2 chipset. It also supports Apple Pencil's new hover feature. Check out all the deals on the device using the links given below. $820 at Amazon (US)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE $465 $680 Save $215 The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE is an excellent option for those who want a new Android tablet with a large display and a very budget-friendly price tag. $465 at Amazon (US)

Wacom Intuos $60 $70 Save $10 The Wacom Intuos comes with 4 ExpressKeys on the tablet are customizable to fit your style so you can program your favorite keyboard shortcuts and unlock your process and creativity, an ergonomic EMR 4096 pressure sensitive battery-free pen, free creative software and other goodies. $60 at Amazon (US)

Wacom Intuos Pro $280 $380 Save $100 Wacom's Intuos Pro Medium Bluetooth Graphics Drawing Tablet is an amazing tool for any graphic artist, as it arrives with eight customizable ExpressKeys, and an 8192 Pressure Sensitive Pro Pen 2 in the box to get you drawing on your favorite Windows or Mac OS-powered laptop. $280 at Amazon (US)

Wacom Mobile Studio Pro $2700 $3500 Save $800 Wacom's Mobile Studio Pro is the company's most powerful device yet with enhanced computing power, fast data processing & quick data transfer, powered by Intel i7- 8559U processor, 16GB system memory, 512GB SSD, & Thunderbolt 3 connectivity.

$2700 at Amazon

Wacom One Digital Drawing Tablet with Screen $250 $400 Save $150 The Wacom One HD Creative Pen Display is a fantastic drawing tablet with a 13.3-inch screen and graphics motor, making it one of the best options for those who love to draw on the go, as you can also connect it to your smartphone. In addition, it includes training and software for you to create fantastic art, and it's the perfect tool for editing, drawing, design, and education. $250 at Amazon (US)

Laptops

More power for more demanding users, but it is one of the best gift ideas for those who are studying and need to upgrade their workstations or an excellent choice for those hardcore gamers.

Audio

Everybody loves music, which makes a pair of headphones, speakers, or recording gear a perfect option for anyone who loves to party or those who love to sing in the shower.

Sony WH-1000XM5 $348 $400 Save $52 The Sony WH-1000XM5 features a refined design and audio hardware that promises more detailed audio partnered with Noise Canceling performance that's hard to beat! It starts at $399 and is the option to get if you're looking for a comfortable pair of headphones that offer everything you may ever need. $348 at Amazon (US)

Beats Solo3 Wireless $130 $200 Save $70 The Beats Solo3 Wireless will deliver great audio without breaking the bank $130 at Amazon (US)

Beats Studio 3 $150 $350 Save $200 Enjoy great tunes and amazing noise canceling with the Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones, which will also deliver up to 22 hours of battery life, fast charging, and more. $150 at Amazon (US)

Audio-Technica ATH-M50x $139 $169 Save $30 Audio-Technica ATH-M50X Professional Studio Monitor Headphones arrive with critically acclaimed sonic performance praised by top audio engineers and pro audio reviewers, proprietary 45-millimeter large-aperture drivers with rare earth magnets, and copper-clad aluminum wire voice coils to deliver exceptional clarity throughout an extended frequency range with deep, accurate bass response.

$139 at Amazon (US)

Philips Fidelio X3 $155 $349 Save $194 Philips' Fidelio X3 arrive with xquisitely tuned 50 mm multi-layer polymer diaphragms to deliver exquisitely detailed highs, full and smooth midrange, and impactful bass. $155 at Amazon

Audio-Technica AT2020 $79 $98 Save $19 Audio-Technica’s AT2020 Cardioid Condenser Studio XLR Microphone is one of the best and most affordable microphones for a home studio or for anyone looking to start a recording project on a budget. $79 at Amazon (US)

Shure MV7 $161 $224 Save $63 Shure MV7 USB Microphone is a dynamic microphone that focuses on your voice and tunes out extraneous noise. It features the company’s Voice Isolation technology that is claimed to elevate the user’s voice. $161 at Amazon (US)

Audio-Technica AT2035 Cardioid Condenser Microphone $129 $249 Save $120 Audio-Technica's AT2035 Cardioid Condenser Microphone was designed for home project, professional studio applications, and live performance. It comes with a large diaphragm for smooth, natural sound and low noise, with a cardioid polar pattern that reduces pickup of sounds from the sides and rear.



$129 at Amazon (US)

Blue Yeti Nano $70 $100 Save $30 The Blue Yeti Nano is perfect for podcasting, game streaming, skype calls, YouTube or music recording, and it’s even better thanks to its Mac and PC compatibility which only needs you to connect your microphone to start recording anything you want. $70 at Amazon

Beyerdynamic M160 $699 $799 Save $100 Beyerdynamic M160 Double Ribbon Microphone features a compact and rugged design, extended frequency response, excellent transparency and transient response, and a unique double ribbon microphone transducer with hypercardioid polar pattern.

$699 at Amazon

Focusrite Scarlett 2i2 $160 $200 Save $40 The Focusrite Scarlett 2i2 features pro performance with the finest pre-amps, Air mode to add extra clarity to your acoustic instruments when recording, two low-noise balanced outputs provide clean audio playback, and more. $160 at Amazon

Edifier WiFi Smart Speaker $150 $160 Save $10 Edifier’s WiFi Smart Speaker Without Microphone works with Alexa, supports AirPlay 2, and more, simply connect your speaker to your home Wi-Fi network and start streaming HD audio from your favorite music app. $150 at Amazon