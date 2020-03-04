Author
Manufacturers continue to hold special events in place of the cancelled MWC 2020. It now appears that HMD Global is also going to hold a special event on March 19, in London.

The company’s CPO posted the below teaser to Twitter, and, while it doesn’t reveal much about what we should expect, we know it’s about new Nokia phones, or “something very special” to use the original wording.

The company is expected to unveil a bunch of phones, among which the  Nokia 8.2, Nokia 5.2, and Nokia 1.3, according to reports, as well as some sort of wearable device, possibly in the shape of the company’s first smartwatch.

Source: Twitter
Via: MSPowerUser

