There’s nothing stopping HMD from building a PureView Nokia

HMD, the maker of Nokia smartphones, is now the owner of the PureView brand. The European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) listing for the trademark testifies that ownership has been transferred from Microsoft to HMD. Said transfer took place on August 23, the date from which HMD officially owns (again) the PureView brand.

When Microsoft acquired Nokia’s Devices and Services division in September of 2013, it also became the owner of PureView. It debuted in 2012 with the iconic Nokia 808 PureView. The Lumia 920, 1020, 1520, and later the 950 are just some of the smartphones that were labeled with the brand. That was a clear indication that the phone offered a no-compromise camera experience.

With both PureView and ZEISS to back them up, HMD now has the perfect recipe for a Nokia smartphone that can disrupt once again. In a world of triple-camera smartphones that produce excellent photos, it will take a lot more than a 41MP camera to impress. We’re excited, nonetheless, to see what HMD could come up with.