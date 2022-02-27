Nokia unveils the Nokia C21 Plus, C21, C2 2nd edition at MWC 2022

HMD Global today announced three new Nokia devices at MWC 2022. The three new C-Series of smartphones include the Nokia C21, C21 Plus, and C2 2nd edition. The new low-end devices are mainly recommended for those wanting a cheap and affordable device on-the-go. The new smartphones come with Android 11 Go Edition, and the company promises 2 years of security updates.

Nokia C2 2nd Edition

The new Nokia C2 2nd Edition comes with a 5.7-inch 480 x 960 display, and 18:9 aspect ratio. The phone comes with a “Quad-core 1.5Ghz” chipset, and it’s 4G capable. It has 1/2GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage. It has a 2MP front camera, and a 5MP rear camera. The C2 2nd Edition also has a 2,400 mAh battery and support 5W charging. While we understand it’s a low-end device, it unfortunately also comes with the ancient Micro USB port.

Nokia C21

The new Nokia C21 comes with a Unisoc (SC9863a) Octa-Core, up to 1.6 GHz, chipset and 2/3GB of RAM, and 32/64GB of expandable storage. The screen has a 6.5-inch HD+ display, and the front-facing camera is a 5MP sensor, while the rear features an 8MP camera. Like the other Nokia devices on this list, it has a Micro USB port. The battery cell is 3,000 mAh and it supports 5W charging, and there’s also a fingerprint sensor.

Nokia C21 Plus

The C21 Plus is a larger sibling of the standard C21. It comes with the same processor and internal configuration, but it has a 6.5-inch HD+ display, a 5MP selfie camera, and a 13MP primary, and a 2MP depth sensor on the back. It supports 10W charging via the Micros USB port. There’s also a fingerprint sensor.

Nokia C-series Accessories

HMD also announced new C-Series accessories alongside the new devices. The company released the new Nokia Go Earbuds 2, new TWS earbuds with Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC), sweat and splash resistance, and up to 24-hour playtime.

The company also revealed new wired and wireless headphones with a light design, a soft over-ear cushion, and a foldable arm for more comfort. Unfortunately, HMD didn’t reveal how much the new devices will cost, when they’ll become available, and in what region.