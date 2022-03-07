You're unlikely to see a Nokia flagship anytime soon, says HMD

Nokia announced the Nokia 9 Pureview back in 2019, and while it had flagship specifications, it wasn’t impressive, and it didn’t stand out enough from the crowd. The smartphone market is very competitive, and while it’s hard to make something new, the Nokia branding has a rich history of the best smartphones. In a recent talk, the Head of Product Marketing at HMD, Adam Ferguson, claimed that Nokia is unlikely to come back with a flagship smartphone.

Android Authority had a chat with Adam Ferguson, Head of Product Marketing at HMD Global, who said that “making an $800 phone doesn’t make sense for us at the moment.” The claim clarifies that HMD doesn’t intend to take on the flagship market, and doesn’t plan on developing a high-end smartphone anytime soon. Ferguson added that HMD doesn’t “want to get involved in a massive spec war with other players” and would rather “stand for something very different.”

It’s not clear why HMD wants to miss out on such a massive opportunity, but a recent patent dispute might have something to do with it (via GSMArena). HMD was recently forced to pull all of its smartphones out of the German and Swiss markets, leaving the Nokia G21 and G11 devices. The company is being sued by VoiceAgeEVS LLC (VAEVS) over patents related to VoLTE and Enhanced Voice Service standards. The VAEVS successfully applied a sales ban on Nokia devices. The Nokia X20, X10, and a few other devices are still available in the UK, but there are fewer devices being sold in Europe.

During MWC 2022, HMD unveiled a few new smartphones, namely the Nokia C2 2nd Edition, Nokia C21, Nokia C21 Plus, and a few C-series accessories. All of the devices were 4G only, and came with ancient features such as a micro USB charging port. It appears as though we’ll likely only see low-end and mid-range devices in the near future, which is still a solid business model, but not what most people would’ve wanted.