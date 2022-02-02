HMD launches new protection plans and extended warranty for Nokia devices

Back in the day, no one doubted the toughness and sturdiness of the Nokia smartphones. However, it no longer seems to be the case. For customer's assurance, HMD Global, the company behind modern-day Nokia smartphones, has introduced new protection plans and extended warranty for its devices.

With the new plans, Nokia device owners will get additional 12 months of additional warranty coverage following the device's original warranty period. HMD says the coverage includes unexpected mechanical or electrical breakdowns. In the United States, the extended warranty plan has been priced at $9.90.

In addition to the extended warranty plan, HMD has also introduced new device protection plans. These plans are available in two forms: 14-month and 24-month periods. In the United States, prices for the device protection plans start at $19.00. As per Nokia, the device protection plans cover the following:

Damage due to negligence, gross misconduct, or normal wear and tear

Cosmetic damages (dent on outer body damage, stripping of color, scratches, etc.)

Software issues beyond the Manufacturer's Limited Warranty, malware, and damages to accessories

Theft or loss of the device

Damage or loss of insured equipment following a fire.

If you're keen on reading more about the new extended warranty and protection plans introduced today, make sure you check out Nokia's website for more specifics.

Source: Nokia