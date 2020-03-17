HMD Global has scheduled an event on February 19 in London where the company is expected to launch new Nokia-branded phones. The Finnish company has already announced that its first 5G-ready Nokia phone will make its debut at the event, and has also teased the arrival of an ‘original phone.’ The leaks have already given us some clue regarding the phones set to launch at HMD Global’s March 19 event. So, here’s a compilation of everything we know so far:

Nokia 8.2 5G

Nokia 8.2 5G might well be Nokia’s first 5G phone that will also appear in the upcoming James Bond movie. Nokia 8.2 5G will reportedly employ the Snapdragon 765 processor ticking alongside 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It might come equipped with a 3,500mAh battery and is rumoured to feature quad rear cameras, while selfies will be handled by a 32-megapixel selfie camera. Nokia 8.2 5G might also feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and is claimed to cost €459 upon its launch.

Nokia 5.3

Nokia 5.3 aka ‘Captain America’ – earlier rumoured to launch as Nokia 5.2 – has already appeared in multiple hands-on and live images. It will feature a quad rear camera setup with a circular module. Nokia 5.3 will reportedly pack a 16-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, and a couple of 2-megapixel cameras for macro photography and portrait effect. It will sport a 6.65-inch HD+ display and is said to employ the Snapdragon 665 SoC. Furthermore, Nokia 5.3 might come in charcoal, cyan green, and sand colour options.

Nokia 1.3

As the name makes it abundantly clear, Nokia 1.3 will be an entry-level Android phone. As per rumours, it will come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 chip tagging alongside 1GB of RAM and 8GB of onboard storage. The budget Android One phone will reportedly feature a single 13-megapixel camera and might be be priced at €79.

Nokia 400 4G

Nokia 400 4G is rumoured to be a 4G phone that will run a custom version of the Android operating system tailor-made for feature phones. It will challenge the KaiOS and will come pre-loaded with apps such as YouTube, Gmail, Google Search, and Google Chrome. It might also turn out to be a modernised version of the ‘original phone’ being teased lately. To recall, a Nokia feature phone with the iconic Xpress Music design was recently certified and is rumoured to launch at the company’s March 19 event.