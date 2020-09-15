HMD Global has announced that it will be hosting an event on September 22. The company revealed that it will be for ‘new Nokia Phones’. It virtual event will be live-streamed via the Nokia Mobile YouTube channel. The event starts at 4 PM BST / 11 AM EST / 8:30 PM IST. While HMD Global hasn’t revealed the names of the upcoming phones, it is expected to take wraps of the budget Nokia 3.4 and Nokia 2.4 smartphones.

HMD Global’s invite reads, “Join us as we unveil a new chapter for Nokia phones with a very special guest.” Hence, the company is likely to launch multiple phones at the event. The two recent Nokia phones to have been spotted in the rumor mill are Nokia 2.4 and Nokia 3.4. The former is said to be powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 chipset. It is tipped to come equipped with up to 3GB of RAM and up to 64GB of internal storage. It could pack a 4,500mAh battery.

On the other hand, the Nokia 3.4 has also appeared in various leaks. It is expected to sport a circular camera module and a fingerprint sensor at the back. The power button and volume rockers could be present on the right edge of the device. Recent renders suggest the presence of another button on the left edge, which could be a dedicated Google Assistant button.

The Nokia 3.4 is rumored to feature a 6.52-inch (720×1,600) hole-punch display with 20:9 ratio. It is speculated to be powered by the Snapdragon 460 SoC, paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB / 64GB of internal storage. On the optics front, it is likely to sport a triple rear camera setup that could include a 13MP sensor + a 5MP lens + a 2MP camera. On the front may lie an 8MP selfie shooter. The device is tipped to pack a 4,000mAh battery. It could come with a 3.5mm audio jack.

Source: Gadgets360