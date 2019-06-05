HMD Global teases Face Unlock for tomorrow’s Nokia event

HMD Global has an event scheduled for tomorrow, June 6, and, according to reports, we should see the company unveil two new Nokia phones. The official Twitter account has posted the below Face Unlock teaser for tomorrow, but it’s not really telling, aside from the icon, and an outline of a device which could sport either a waterdrop notch or a punch hole (as it has the camera dead center at the top of the display).

A Nokia 6.2 is expected to be the main device announced, with the second possibly being either the Nokia 5.2, or the Nokia 2.2. As far as the Nokia 6.2 is concerned, reports talk about a 6.2-inch display with a notch or a punch-hole where the selfie camera resides, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC, 4- and 6GB of RAM options, as well as a single 16MP main camera on the back. We’ll find out more about HMD Global’s plans tomorrow.