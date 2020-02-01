Nokia brand licensee HMD Global has started sending out invites for a press event on February 23, where the company is expected to launch multiple new smartphones. The event will start at 4:00 PM (local time) in Barcelona, just a day before MWC 2020 kicks off.

The Finnish company is rumored to launch the Nokia 8.2 5G premium mid-ranger that will reportedly pack the Snapdragon 765 SoC. The Nokia 5.2 powered by Snapdragon 632 is said to make its debut at the event as well.

HMD Global is also rumored to launch the entry-level Nokia 1.3 smartphones. Lastly, a Nokia original phone teased earlier this month by Global’s Chief Product Officer Juho Sarvikas is also expected to make its debut at the February 23 event.

Via: Pocket Lint