HMD Global moves Nokia data collection center to Europe

HMD Global, the makers of Nokia smartphones, announced that, in partnership with consultancy firm CGI and Google Cloud, the company is moving its data collection center to Europe. Specifically, to the Google Cloud Region in Hamina, Finland, in a move meant to reinforce HMD Global’s commitment to data security.

The move should improve customer and device experience for those using Nokia smartphones “by improving the speed and accuracy of device enhancements”, according to HMD Global.

Fans world-wide value our unique product promise; that every Nokia smartphone on Android One will receive regular security updates for 3 years, alongside OS upgrades for 2 years. We want every Nokia smartphone to stay fresh for longer and to ensure everyone can enjoy the latest innovations from Google, and so we strive to bring the latest OS upgrades from Android faster than any other manufacturer. This is why consumers can rely on their Nokia smartphone, they just keep on getting better with time — Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer, HMD Global

Data will be stored in the new center automatically on new Nokia smartphones, like the Nokia 4.2, Nokia 3.2 and the Nokia 2.2. Data from older models will start migrating to the new data center after the Android Q update, with a target date of 2020 for the completion of the process.