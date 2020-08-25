HMD Global has introduced two Nokia devices in India. The Nokia C3 is a budget device, whereas the Nokia 5.3 is a mid-ranger. Both smartphones come in two RAM variants.

The Nokia 5.3 features a 6.55-inch HD+ display with a notch on the top. It comes with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 1600 x 720 pixels resolution at 270 PPI. Moreover, it sports a Gorilla Glass 3 on top for protection. It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 665 SoC. It comes with 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 64GB of e-MMC 5.1 internal storage. It can be expanded by up to 512GB with the help of a microSD card.

The phone runs Android 10 and comes ready for Android 11. It sports a quad rear camera setup: a 13MP primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture + a 5MP ultra-wide-angle lens with a 118-degree field of view + a 2MP macro camera + a 2MP depth sensor. On the front lies an 8MP selfie shooter. The handset packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports 10W charging. Further, I/O options include Type-C USB (USB 2.0) OTG and a 3.5mm audio jack.

The Nokia C3 on on the other hand, is a budget phone that features a 5.99-inch display. It is powered by a 1.6GHz octa-core processor, paired with up to 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. It comes with a single 8MP rear camera and a 5MP selfie shooter.

Nokia 5.3 specifications

6.55-inch (720 x 1600 pixels) HD+ 20:9 2.5D curved glass display

Snapdragon 665 SoC

4GB / 6GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage, expandable memory up to 512GB

13MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, 5MP wide-angle camera, 2MP depth sensor and 2MP for macro

8MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

Fingerprint sensor

Android 10

Dual SIM

Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 4.2, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C

4000mAh with 10W charging

3.5 mm audio jack, FM Radio

Dimensions: 164.3 x 76.6 x 8.5mm; Weight: 185g

The Nokia 5.3 will be available in India only via online channels including Amazon.in and Nokia online store starting September 1. Pre-bookings have already started. The 4GB/64GB variant of the smartphone is priced at Rs 13,999, and the 6GB/64GB model comes for Rs 15,499.

Nokia C3 specifications

Display 5.99-inch HD+ IPS Processor 1.6GHz octa-core RAM 2GB / 3GB Storage 16GB / 32GB

Expandable up to 128GB Rear Camera 8MP (F/2.0) Front Camera 5MP (F/2.4) Battery 3,040mAh Software Android Dimensions 159.9 x 77 x 8.69 mm Weight 184.5 grams

The Nokia C3 will be made available starting September 17 via Nokia’s online store and offline retail chains. The 2GB + 16GB version is priced at rs 7,499, whereas the 3GB + 32GB variant will be made available for Rs 8,999.