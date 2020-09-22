HMD Global – the brand licensee for Nokia smartphones – has today launched two new budget devices: Nokia 3.4 and Nokia 2.4. The new Nokia smartphones keep things simple by offering an almost stock flavor of Android, but disappointingly, they make their debut running Android 10. However, the company assures that the two devices are Android 11 ready and will get the software upgrade soon, as well as Android 12 whenever it debuts. Additionally, the company is also promising three years of monthly security updates for its new budget phones.

Nokia 3.4

Starting with the Nokia 3.4, it costs $179 and will go on sale in the US ‘later this year’. It features a modern hole-punch design with a circular cutout for a single selfie camera on its 6.39-inch HD+ display. The panel is said to offer a peak brightness of 500 nits. The phone relies on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC ticking alongside a meager 3GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. Thankfully, you can expand it via a dedicated slot that accepts microSD cards of up to 512GB capacity.

At the back, you’ll find a 13MP main camera sitting alongside a 5MP ultrawide snapper and a 2MP depth sensor, while selfie duties will be handled by an 8MP camera. Nokia 3.4 comes equipped with a 4,000mAh battery that can be charged at a peak output of 10W. It also offers support for aptX Adaptive audio technology to deliver low-latency, high-quality wireless audio output and packs a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication.

Nokia 2.4

Coming to the Nokia 2.4, it further tones down the processing power and camera hardware, but packs a larger battery compared to the Nokia 3.4. This device offers a larger 6.5-inch HD+ display that has a waterdrop notch at the top. MediaTek’s Helio P22 chip powers the device, and it is paired with a paltry 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. Thankfully, you can expand the onboard storage by another 512GB using a microSD card slot.

There are two cameras at the back – a 13MP primary snapper and a 2MP depth sensor to help capture portrait shots. Selfies and video calls will be handled by a 5MP front camera. Nokia 2.4 comes equipped with a 4,500mAh battery, but the 5W charging output means it would easily take more than two hours to charge it fully. Nokia 2.4. costs $139 and will go on pre-sale starting tomorrow via Amazon in the US. It will also be sold by Best Buy in the coming weeks.

Nokia 3.4 and Nokia 2.4 specifications