Nokia C2
HMD Global has announced the Nokia C2, an entry-level Android Go Edition smartphone. It succeeds last year’s Nokia C1 3G phone. It will be made available in Cyan and Black color options.

Nokia C2 specifications

  • 5.7-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 display
  • 1.4GHz quad-core Unisoc processor
  • 1GB RAM, 16GB internal storage, expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD
  • Android 9.0 (Pie) Go Edition
  • Single / Dual SIM
  • 5MP autofocus rear camera with LED flash with f/2.2 aperture
  • 5MP front camera
  • 3.5mm jack, FM Radio, Google Assistant Button
  • Dimensions: 154.8 x 75.59 x 8.85 mm; Weight: 161g
  • 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, micro USB
  • 2800mAh removable battery

The company is expected to announce the pricing and availability details at the event on March 19.

