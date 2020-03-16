HMD Global has announced the Nokia C2, an entry-level Android Go Edition smartphone. It succeeds last year’s Nokia C1 3G phone. It will be made available in Cyan and Black color options.

Nokia C2 specifications

5.7-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 display

1.4GHz quad-core Unisoc processor

1GB RAM, 16GB internal storage, expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) Go Edition

Single / Dual SIM

5MP autofocus rear camera with LED flash with f/2.2 aperture

5MP front camera

3.5mm jack, FM Radio, Google Assistant Button

Dimensions: 154.8 x 75.59 x 8.85 mm; Weight: 161g

4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, micro USB

2800mAh removable battery

The company is expected to announce the pricing and availability details at the event on March 19.