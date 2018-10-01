HMD Global also has an event on October 11 in India
HMD Global already has an event on October 4 in London. So, what business does it have in India on October 11?
MobiGyann has received an invitation for that later event scheduled for 11:30am local time. No word on venue, but it’s suspected that refreshes of the Nokia 7 and Nokia 7 Plus are due.
However, it’s important to note that HMD uses different language for each invite.
The London one referred to a singular “addition” to HMD’s portfolio:
HMD Global invites you to an exclusive gathering to welcome the latest addition to the Nokia smartphone family.
Where as the “important announcement” leaves a little bit more room for multiple device launches. That means that the London event could still have room for that penta-camera device we’ve been peering at or a gaming phone that’s been talked about.
Discuss This Post