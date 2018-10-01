Android

HMD Global also has an event on October 11 in India

Contents

HMD Global already has an event on October 4 in London. So, what business does it have in India on October 11?

MobiGyann has received an invitation for that later event scheduled for 11:30am local time. No word on venue, but it’s suspected that refreshes of the Nokia 7 and Nokia 7 Plus are due.

However, it’s important to note that HMD uses different language for each invite.

The London one referred to a singular “addition” to HMD’s portfolio:

HMD Global invites you to an exclusive gathering to welcome the latest addition to the Nokia smartphone family.

Where as the “important announcement” leaves a little bit more room for multiple device launches. That means that the London event could still have room for that penta-camera device we’ve been peering at or a gaming phone that’s been talked about.

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Via
GSMArena
Source
MobiGyaan
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
announcement, Event, HMD Global, India, News, Nokia, Nokia 7, Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 7.1, Nokia 7.1 Plus, Nokia 9, release date, Rumors
, , , , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.