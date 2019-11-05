HMD Global announced the Nokia 6.2, alongside the Nokia 7.2, at this year’s IFA 2019 in September. Now the company announced that the phone’s availability is expanding beyond the launch markets, to include the United States.

Nokia 6.2 comes with two exciting firsts: a breath-taking and immersive PureDisplay screen and a powerful AI-powered triple camera Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer, HMD Global

Available in the U.S. in Ceramic Black and Ice colors, with a single configuration of 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, the phone can be purchased for $249 from Amazon.

As a reminder, the Nokia 6.2 features a 6.3-inch display with FHD+ resolution and a waterdrop notch, inside of which lives the 8MP front-facing camera. Powering everything is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The triple-camera system on the back consists of a main 16MP sensor, and 8MP wide-angle lens, and a 5MP depth sensor.

There’s a 3,500mAh battery that powers everything, in tandem with Android 9 Pie (Android 10 upgradeable), and the back-mounted fingerprint scanner, as well as dedicated Google Assistant button aim to offer the best user experience.

Source: HMD Global