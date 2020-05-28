Nokia brand licensee HMD Global has launched a trio of budget phones for Cricket Wireless, all of which cost less than $200. The Nokia C2 Tava and Nokia C2 Tennen are identical – save for the different color schemes – and build upon the Nokia C2 budget phone that was launched last year.
You get a 5.45-inch HD+ display with thick bezels surrounding it and an entry-level MediaTek Helio A22 chip under the hood. The two phones feature an 8MP primary camera at the back sitting alongside a 2MP depth sensor, while a stock flavor of Android 10 handles the software side of things.
As for the Nokia C5 Endi, it offers a larger 6.517-inch HD+ display with a more modern notch design and relies on the MediaTek Helio P22 chip. There are three cameras at the back that include a 13MP main snapper, an 8MP wide-angle lens and a 2MP depth sensor. It also comes equipped with a larger 4,000mAh battery.
Here’s what you get:
|Nokia C2 Tava
|Nokia C2 Tennen
|Nokia C5 Endi
|Display
5.45-inch HD+
18:9 aspect ratio
|Display
5.45-inch HD+
18:9 aspect ratio
|Display
6.517-inch HD+
19:9 aspect ratio
|Processor
MediaTek Helio A22
|Processor
MediaTek Helio A22
|Processor
MediaTek Helio P22
|RAM
2GB
|Processor
2GB
|Processor
3GB
|Storage
16GB / 32GB
Expandable up to 128GB
|Storage
16GB / 32GB
Expandable up to 128GB
|Storage
64GB
Expandable up to 128GB
|Rear Cameras
8MP primary
2MP depth
|Rear Cameras
8MP primary
2MP depth
|Rear Cameras
13MP
5MP ultra-wide
2MP depth
|Front Camera
5MP
|Front Camera
5MP
|Front Camera
8MP
|Battery
3,000mAh
|Battery
3,000mAh
|Battery
4,000mAh
|Color
Tempered Blue
|Color
Steel
|Color
Midnight Blue
Here’s how much you pay:
Nokia C5 Endi costs $169.99 and will be available from Cricket Wireless retail stores and on CricketWireless.com starting June 5. Going down the budget line, the Nokia C2 Tava will set you back by $109.99 and it is already available from the Cricket Wireless website and retail outlets. Lastly, the Nokia C2 Tennen will be yours for $69.99 from select retail stores June 15 onwards.