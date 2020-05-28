Nokia brand licensee HMD Global has launched a trio of budget phones for Cricket Wireless, all of which cost less than $200. The Nokia C2 Tava and Nokia C2 Tennen are identical – save for the different color schemes – and build upon the Nokia C2 budget phone that was launched last year.

You get a 5.45-inch HD+ display with thick bezels surrounding it and an entry-level MediaTek Helio A22 chip under the hood. The two phones feature an 8MP primary camera at the back sitting alongside a 2MP depth sensor, while a stock flavor of Android 10 handles the software side of things.

As for the Nokia C5 Endi, it offers a larger 6.517-inch HD+ display with a more modern notch design and relies on the MediaTek Helio P22 chip. There are three cameras at the back that include a 13MP main snapper, an 8MP wide-angle lens and a 2MP depth sensor. It also comes equipped with a larger 4,000mAh battery.

Here’s what you get:

Nokia C2 Tava Nokia C2 Tennen Nokia C5 Endi Display

5.45-inch HD+

18:9 aspect ratio Display

5.45-inch HD+

18:9 aspect ratio Display

6.517-inch HD+

19:9 aspect ratio Processor

MediaTek Helio A22 Processor

MediaTek Helio A22 Processor

MediaTek Helio P22 RAM

2GB Processor

2GB Processor

3GB Storage

16GB / 32GB

Expandable up to 128GB Storage

16GB / 32GB

Expandable up to 128GB Storage

64GB

Expandable up to 128GB Rear Cameras

8MP primary

2MP depth Rear Cameras

8MP primary

2MP depth Rear Cameras

13MP

5MP ultra-wide

2MP depth Front Camera

5MP Front Camera

5MP Front Camera

8MP Battery

3,000mAh Battery

3,000mAh Battery

4,000mAh Color

Tempered Blue Color

Steel Color

Midnight Blue

Here’s how much you pay:

Nokia C5 Endi costs $169.99 and will be available from Cricket Wireless retail stores and on CricketWireless.com starting June 5. Going down the budget line, the Nokia C2 Tava will set you back by $109.99 and it is already available from the Cricket Wireless website and retail outlets. Lastly, the Nokia C2 Tennen will be yours for $69.99 from select retail stores June 15 onwards.

