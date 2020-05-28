Nokia brand licensee HMD Global has launched a trio of budget phones for Cricket Wireless, all of which cost less than $200. The Nokia C2 Tava and Nokia C2 Tennen are identical – save for the different color schemes – and build upon the Nokia C2 budget phone that was launched last year.

You get a 5.45-inch HD+ display with thick bezels surrounding it and an entry-level MediaTek Helio A22 chip under the hood. The two phones feature an 8MP primary camera at the back sitting alongside a 2MP depth sensor, while a stock flavor of Android 10 handles the software side of things.

As for the Nokia C5 Endi, it offers a larger 6.517-inch HD+ display with a more modern notch design and relies on the MediaTek Helio P22 chip. There are three cameras at the back that include a 13MP main snapper, an 8MP wide-angle lens and a 2MP depth sensor. It also comes equipped with a larger 4,000mAh battery.

Here’s what you get:

Nokia C2 TavaNokia C2 TennenNokia C5 Endi
Display
5.45-inch HD+
18:9 aspect ratio		Display
5.45-inch HD+
18:9 aspect ratio		Display
6.517-inch HD+
19:9 aspect ratio
Processor
MediaTek Helio A22		Processor
MediaTek Helio A22		Processor
MediaTek Helio P22
RAM
2GB		Processor
2GB		Processor
3GB
Storage
16GB / 32GB
Expandable up to 128GB		Storage
16GB / 32GB
Expandable up to 128GB		Storage
64GB
Expandable up to 128GB
Rear Cameras
8MP primary
2MP depth		Rear Cameras
8MP primary
2MP depth		Rear Cameras
13MP
5MP ultra-wide
2MP depth
Front Camera
5MP		Front Camera
5MP		Front Camera
8MP
Battery
3,000mAh		Battery
3,000mAh		Battery
4,000mAh
Color
Tempered Blue		Color
Steel		Color
Midnight Blue

Here’s how much you pay:

Nokia C5 Endi costs $169.99 and will be available from Cricket Wireless retail stores and on CricketWireless.com starting June 5. Going down the budget line, the Nokia C2 Tava will set you back by $109.99 and it is already available from the Cricket Wireless website and retail outlets. Lastly, the Nokia C2 Tennen will be yours for $69.99 from select retail stores June 15 onwards.

Nokia C2 Tava
Nokia C2 Tava
Nokia C2 Tennen
Nokia C2 Tennen
Nokia C5 Endi
Nokia C5 Endi
