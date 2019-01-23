Android

HMD Global to update last 5 phones to Android Pie by end of Q2

Contents

HMD Global, which licenses the Nokia brand for smartphones, has announced that every one of its phones will have Android 9 before the end of spring.

Chief Product Officer Juho Sarvikas told Android Authority that the Nokia 5 and Nokia 3.1 Plus will have the Pie update in a “few days,” while the Nokia 6 — one of the devices in the original 2017 class of Nokia Android phones — will get the OTA within a couple weeks after that. The original Nokia 3 and Nokia 1 will get their piece early in the second quarter.

Models not mentioned are expected to get Android 9 in between the mentioned updates with the complete portfolio perfected by the end of Q2.

Pie has already hit the Nokia 8, Nokia 7.1, Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 6.1, Nokia 5.1 Plus.

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Source
Android Authority
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, Android 9, Android Pie, HMD Global, News, Nokia, Nokia 1, Nokia 3, Nokia 3.1 Plus, Nokia 5, Nokia 6
, , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.