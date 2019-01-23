HMD Global to update last 5 phones to Android Pie by end of Q2

HMD Global, which licenses the Nokia brand for smartphones, has announced that every one of its phones will have Android 9 before the end of spring.

Chief Product Officer Juho Sarvikas told Android Authority that the Nokia 5 and Nokia 3.1 Plus will have the Pie update in a “few days,” while the Nokia 6 — one of the devices in the original 2017 class of Nokia Android phones — will get the OTA within a couple weeks after that. The original Nokia 3 and Nokia 1 will get their piece early in the second quarter.

Models not mentioned are expected to get Android 9 in between the mentioned updates with the complete portfolio perfected by the end of Q2.

Pie has already hit the Nokia 8, Nokia 7.1, Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 6.1, Nokia 5.1 Plus.