HMD is bringing five new budget Nokia smartphones to the US

HMD, the company behind the Nokia-branded smartphones, has announced that five of its new devices will soon land in the US. There were a lot of announcements during CES 2022, and Nokia introduced several new budget devices, all of which run Android 12 by default. The new devices will become available in the first half of 2022, and all of the new phones will cost less than $250.

The first device is the Nokia 2760 Flip clamshell feature phone. The device will release sometime in Q1, and it’s running KaiOS, which offers smartphone-style services such as Google Maps, YouTube, Facebook, and many more. The Nokia 2760 Flip will cost $79.

All of the new C and G Series devices are 4G smartphones, and they pack low-end and mid-range chipsets. The new Nokia C100 will cost $99, while the C200 will go for slightly more, at $119. The C100 has a 5.45-inch display, whereas the C200 packs a 6.1-inch panel, and the MediaTek Helio A22 chips power both devices. The C100 has a 3,000 mAh battery, while the C200 has 4,000 mAh.

Nokia G100 and G400 are slightly more powerful thanks to their Snapdragon 615 and 480 5G chipsets respectively. They pack up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The Nokia G400 also has a large 6.6-inch 120Hz display, and a waterdrop notch that houses the selfie camera. It also packs three rear cameras, a 48MP primary, a 5MP ultrawide, and a 2MP macro sensor. The smaller G100 has a 6.5-inch display, three rear cameras, and a 5,000 mAh battery. The G100 will start at $149, and the G400 5G will retail for $239. All of the new devices will become available in the first quarter of 2022, and they’ll be available from Tracfone, Boost Mobile, and Consumer Cellular.