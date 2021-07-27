Nokia XR20

HMD Global today announced the Nokia XR20, the first device in the X series to arrive in the United States. The Nokia XR20 is a tough one, built to withstand anything you or life throws at it, with its MIL-STD-810H rating.

Powered by the Snapdragon 480 5G chip, it features 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, expandable via microSD card all the way up to 512GB.

The 6.67-inch FHD+ (1080 x 2400 pixel) display is protected by the strongest Gorilla Glass Victus to ensure maximum durability. Not only that but, according to HMD, it offers wet hands and glove compatibility.

The 8MP front-facing camera resides in the punch-hole inside the display, while the dual-camera system around the back consists of a main 48MP, and a secondary 13MP ultra-wide shooter, both with ZEISS optics, accompanied by the dual-LED flash.

Powering everything is a 4,630mAh, alongside Android 11 out of the box, with updates guaranteed by HMD for three years.

Other notable features include OZO Playback technology, which relies on “extra loud” stereo speakers to blast your music, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi b/g/n/ac/ax-ready, as well as your usual sensors.

Available Nokia XR20 colors include Ultra Blue and Granite, and it will be available in the United States starting August 24, when it will go for $549,99 on Nokia’s website.




Anton is the Editor-in-Chief of Pocketnow. As publication leader, he aims to bring Pocketnow even closer to you. His vision is mainly focused on, and oriented towards, the audience. Anton’s ambition, adopted by the entire team, is to transform Pocketnow into a reference media outlet.

Contact: [email protected]

