HMD announces Nokia 6.2, Nokia 7.2, and three other phones

HMD brought five phones to Berlin this year, including the Nokia 6.2 (pictured above), Nokia 7.2, as well as the Nokia 110, Nokia 2720, and Nokia 800. The Nokia 6.2 is the first 6-series Nokia branded smartphone that comes with a triple-camera and PureDisplay technology.

It features a 6.3-inch display with FHD+ resolution and a waterdrop notch, inside of which lives the 8MP front-facing camera. Powering everything is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The triple-camera system on the back consists of a main 16MP sensor, and 8MP wide-angle lens, and a 5MP depth sensor.

There’s a 3,500mAh battery that powers everything, in tandem with Android 9 Pie (Android 10 upgradeable), and the back-mounted fingerprint scanner, as well as dedicated Google Assistant button aim to offer the best user experience. The Nokia 6.2 will be available in Ceramic Black and Ice colors, but details and pricing are not yet announced.

The Nokia 7.2 (image above) brings a powerful 48MP main, quad-pixel camera with ZEISS optics, working in tandem with an 8MP wide-angle lens, and a 5MP depth sensor. Just like the Nokia 6.2 above, the 7.2 features a 6.3-inch FHD+ display with waterdrop notch, but with 20MP quad-pixel front-facing camera, Snapdragon 660, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage.

Battery is rated at 3,500mAh, available colors will be Charcoal, Cyan Green, and Ice, but specifics about availability and pricing are not revealed.

The Nokia 110 is a feature-phone with an integrated MP3 player, FM radio, and the classic game of Snake. The main selling point is its durability, both in its ability to withstand abuse, as well as the longevity of its battery charge.

The Nokia 2720 is your classic flip-phone with the added benefits of 4G capabilities. It comes pre-installed with WhatsApp and Facebook for being connected, and the Google Assistant can help you accomplish everyday tasks. It features an external 1.3-inch display, and an internal 2.8-inch main screen, and a battery which should last, according to HMD, for 27 days in standby.

Last, but not least, the Nokia 800 ruggedized model, another feature phone, rated IP68 and MIL-STD-810G. Anti-slip coating and rubberized edges make sure you have control over your grip in any scenario, while 4G connectivity and apps like Facebook and WhatsApp ensure you’re always connected.