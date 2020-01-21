HMD Global is kicking off pre-sales for the Nokia 2.3 in the United States today. The phone is available at Best Buy and will set you back $129, which is the same price you’ll pay on Amazon next week.

The Nokia 2.3 features a 6.2-inch HD+ display with a notch that’s home to 5MP selfie shooter. The phone is powered by a quad-core Mediatek MT6761 Helio A22 chip paired with 2GB of memory and 32GB of expandable storage.

The camera duo on the back brings a 13MP main shooter and a 2MP depth sensor, while the battery, rated at 4,000mAh, will last, according to HMD, for two days, thanks to “AI-assisted Adaptive Battery technology”.

The Nokia 2.3 is available for pre-order in Sand and Charcoal colors (see below), but actual on-shelf availability info is not available, except for “very soon”.