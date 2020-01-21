Author
Tags

HMD Global is kicking off pre-sales for the Nokia 2.3 in the United States today. The phone is available at Best Buy and will set you back $129, which is the same price you’ll pay on Amazon next week.

The Nokia 2.3 features a 6.2-inch HD+ display with a notch that’s home to 5MP selfie shooter. The phone is powered by a quad-core Mediatek MT6761 Helio A22 chip paired with 2GB of memory and 32GB of expandable storage.

The camera duo on the back brings a 13MP main shooter and a 2MP depth sensor, while the battery, rated at 4,000mAh, will last, according to HMD, for two days, thanks to “AI-assisted Adaptive Battery technology”.

The Nokia 2.3 is available for pre-order in Sand and Charcoal colors (see below), but actual on-shelf availability info is not available, except for “very soon”.

You May Also Like
OPPO Find X2

Is this the upcoming OPPO Find X2, with dual-44MP selfie cameras?

The image you see here has been posted to Twitter, with text stating that this is the world’s first 44MP dual-punch-hole camera. Could be the OPPO Find X2.

Pocketnow Daily: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: NOT What We Thought?!(video)

On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the new leaked poster of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, OnePlus 8 Pro’s 120Hz mode selector and more

iPhone 11 series has made up for 69% Apple phone sales in the US

The iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro max have been quite popular during the last quarter of 2019, according to the latest CIRP sales report