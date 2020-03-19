HMD has been long rumored to announce some new devices which were mostly expected to land at the cancelled MWC last month. As most other companies with MWC plans, HMD had to take its announcement online, and, doing so, announced three smartphones and a feature phone today.

Nokia 8.3 5G

The Nokia 8.3 5G also happens to be the “Bond” phone to be featured in the upcoming No Time To Die movie. It is what HMD calls a first truly global 5G smartphone, with support all 5G TDD and FDD sub6 frequencies (n78, n40, n41/38, n7, n1, n2, n3, n66, n9, n5, n28, and n71).

The company prides itself on the design of the Nokia 8.3 5G, with the Polar Night color iteration. We’re looking at a 6.81-inch display form factor with a new PureView imaging solution around the back, now featuring four cameras, based around the main 64MP camera, an ultra-wide angle camera with 2.8 um pixels, a depth camera for Bokeh, and a macro lens. All shooters feature ZEISS lens.

Running on the Snapdragon 765G platform, the Nokia 8.3 5G will come in 6- and 8GB of memory and 64- and 128GB of storage options in pairs, respectively. Recommended pricing starts at 599EUR, and it will be available this summer.

Nokia 5.3

The Nokia 5.3 comes in at sub-200EUR (starting at 189EUR), to offer a 6.55-inch HD+ display with a notch home to the 8MP selfie shooter.

The quad-camera system has been retained, though on the Nokia 5.3 it consists of a main 13MP f/1.8, a 5MP ultra wide-angle (118°), a 2MP macro, and a 2MP depth unit.

Powered by the Snapdragon 665, the Nokia 5.3 will feature a single configuration of 4GB of memory and 64GB of expandable storage. It should be available late April, 2020.

Nokia 1.3



The Nokia 1.3 has affordability at its core, running on Android One, which requires minimum resources. As such, the phone packs 1GB of RAM and 16GB of storage, and, powered by the Qualcomm 215 Mobile Platform, it can come in at a price point as low as 95EUR.

It features a 5.71-inch HD+ display with a notch for its 5MP front-facing camera, while the back features a single 8MP unit, taking advantage of Google Go Camera and AI Low Light enhancements.

Its 3,000mAh battery should, according to HMD, deliver enough juice for 28 days of stand-by time.

Nokia 5310

The feature phone market is still large enough for HMD to continue Nokia’s tradition for these kind of devices. The Nokia 5310 celebrates the iconic Nokia 5310 Xpress- music, and does so by a fresh design, while maintaining its music focus. Dual front-facing speakers make this the perfect MP3 player, or FM radio on the go.

There’s a 2.4-inch QVGA screen on the front, 8MB of memory and 16MB of storage, but you can sideload your music with the support of microSD cards, up to 32GB.

With a stand-by time of up to a month, thanks to its 1,200mAh battery, the Nokia 5310 will be available this month for 39EUR.