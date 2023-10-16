Amazon’s latest offers will get you massive savings on a new Hisense smart TV, as some models are currently up to 42 percent savings. One of the best deals we’ve spotted comes with the 85-inch version of the U8 Series ULED Mini-LED Google Smart TV, which currently sells for $2,000 after receiving a 26 percent discount. This model is listed for $2,700, but it launched with a $3,000 price tag, meaning that you would score $1,000 in instant savings if you choose to take advantage of this deal. However, that’s not the best deal around, as Hisense’s latest Upgrade Deal of the Week will make things even more interesting.

Hisense U6K Series $698 $1200 Save $502 The Hisense U6K series features Mini-LED technology and is one of the best options on the market due to its support for QLED technology. It even has support for Dolby Vision and Atmos standards. $698 at Amazon

Hisense’s latest Upgrade Deal of the Week has an excellent offer available for anyone looking to get a new smart TV, as it is currently shaving off 42 percent savings on the 75-inch U6 Series Mini-LED ULED 4K UHD Google Smart TV, which now sells for just $698. Yes, that’s one of the best prices we’ve seen on this model and with this screen size. This model normally sells for $1,200, which means you get more than $500 in instant savings on this great product. The U6 series arrives with several high-end features, including full array local dimming, HDR10+, a versatile variable refresh rate gaming mode that will boost refresh rates to give you better image quality and an outstanding gaming experience.

Of course, you can also choose to spend some more and go for one of Sony’s latest smart TVs, as the 75-inch Sony X90L Series: BRAVIA XR Full Array LED Smart Google TV is now available for $1,598 after receiving a 27 percent discount. Or get the larger 85-inch Sony X95K Series for $3,498 and score 15 percent in instant savings on the 2022 model. Either way, you would score an amazing new smart TV just in time for the new NBA season, so hurry and take advantage of these crazy savings.