Hisense is widely known for selling some of the most affordable televisions in the market that will also deliver quality images and great sound. And the best part is that they are constantly getting insane discounts over at Amazon.com, where you can now get a new 75-inch U8H QLED Series Quantum 4K ULED Mini-LED smart TV for just $1,398 after receiving a very compelling 33 percent discount.

The Hisense U8H QLED Series Quantum 4K ULED Mini-LED smart TV is one of the company’s best options on the market, as it arrives with a gorgeous 4K ULED display that will deliver up to 120Hz refresh rates. This model also includes Quantum Dot technology to produce more accurate, brilliant, and life-like colors than a regular LED TV. Not only that, but you also get excellent contrast with a peak brightness of 1,500 nits and a full array of local dimming zones to correctly reproduce HDR content. Your gaming sessions will also improve thanks to the TV’s Game Mode Pro, which will recognize gaming sequences to adjust settings for smooth and uninterrupted play automatically.

If you’re on a tight budget, you may also want to check out Hisense’s 50-inch ULED U6 Series Quantum Dot UHD Smart Fire TV, which now sells for $370 thanks to a 30 percent discount. It’s not the largest model out there, but it will be more than enough to help you enjoy your favorite content and games.

Hurricane season is also about to start, so keep your smart TV and your favorite shows going with Anker’s power stations that now start at $187 when you go for the Anker 521 Portable Power Station, 256Wh Solar Generator that comes with more than enough juice to keep your TV running for more than two hours. This portable power station comes with a 60W USB-C PD output, two AC outlets, and a LED light, making it perfect for those who love camping. And suppose you want a more powerful alternative. In that case, you can also consider picking up a new Anker PowerHouse 757 Portable Power Station for $950, thanks to the latest 21 percent discount and the added $150 coupon.