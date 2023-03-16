We start today’s deals with great options for anyone looking to save on a new smart TV. Our first choice is the 65-inch model of the Hisense U8H QLED Series Quantum 4K Mini-LED Google Smart TV, which now sells for $950 after receiving a 32 percent discount. This 2022 version launched with a $1,400 price tag, which means you can score instant $450 savings.

Hisense U8H Series 4K ULED TV The Hisense U8H is one of the best budget smart TVs in 2022, and the U8H is one of the best options. The U8H features a Mini-LED 4K panel with 120Hz refresh rate, and it has Dolby Vision, Google Assistant, and Alexa built-in alongside your favorite streaming services. See at Amazon (US)

Amazon’s best deals today will get you great savings on one of Hisense’s best smart TVs, as the U8H QLED series Quantum 4K Google Smart TV is now available starting at $698 on its 55-inch model. However, the best savings arrive with the 65-inch model, now selling for just $959 after a 32 percent discount. This product has Alexa compatibility, Quantum Dot technology for an outstanding viewing experience, a bright display capable of delivering up to 1,500 nits, plus support for HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and more. And if you want a larger canvas, you can also consider picking up the 75-inch model for $1,400 after seeing a $100 price drop.

Another great alternative with a more affordable price tag comes with Amazon’s 65-inch Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV with Dolby Vision that sells for just $600 thanks to a 21 percent discount, which translates to $160 savings. Or get the even more affordable 50-inch variant for $310, thanks to a 15 percent discount. And if you’re not still sold on any of those options, remember to check out VIZIO’s 50-inch MQX Series Premium 4K Smart TV, now available for $498 with 21 percent savings.

You can also boost your media experience with the latest savings available from Fluance, where you will find the Fluance Reference High-Performance 3-Way Floorstanding Loudspeakers selling for $510 after scoring a $90 discount on its Walnut color variant. Or get the Fluance Fi70 Three-Way Wireless High Fidelity Music System for $640 with $60 savings on its Black Ash, Natural Walnut, or White Walnut color variants. And if that’s too much for your budget, you can also consider picking up a pair of Fluance Elite High Definition 2-Way Bookshelf Surround Sound Speakers for just $127, thanks to a 29 percent discount.