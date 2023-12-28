We have received tons of amazing deals and savings this year, and it seems that 2023 wants to go out with a bang, as today’s best deal will get you up to 50 percent savings on Hisense’s best smart TV around, as the 100-inch U8 Series Mini-LED Series QLED 4K smart TV is currently available for $5,000.

Hisense U8 Series 4K ULED Smart Google TV (2023) $5000 $10000 Save $5000 The Hisense U8H is one of the best budget smart TVs in 2023, and the U8H is one of the best options. The U8H features a Mini-LED 4K panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, and it has Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and more to give you an exceptional media experience. $5000 at Best Buy

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

Best Buy’s end-of-year deals will get you an insane 50 percent discount on a new 100-inch Hisense U8 Series Mini-LED QLED 4K Smart Google TV, meaning you can take one home for $5,000. This smart TV was launched a few months ago, so it will remain relevant for quite a while. It features one of the brightest screens for this segment, Full Array Local Dimming backlight for deeper blacks, excellent contrast, and richer colors, and Hisense’s proprietary ULED technologies plus Quantum Dot color will also chip in to boost your visual experience. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos are also part of the combo, and its 2.1.2 Multi-Channel Audio with 50W of total power will make your experience even more pleasurable.

Of course, you don’t need to spend $5,000 on a new smart TV, even if it gets you $5,000 in instant savings, as you can also get the smaller 55-inch model of Hisense’s U8 series for $698 thanks to the latest 37 percent discount. This model usually sells for $1,100, which means you get to score more than $500 in instant savings, and you get all the same features you get on the 100-inch behemoth, but at least with this option, you won’t have trouble setting up by yourself, and you can get a 55-inch smart TV anywhere you want. And if you want a larger smart TV for the same $698, then you should consider picking up the 65-inch Hisense U7 series smart TV, as it now comes with a 34 percent discount.