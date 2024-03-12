We have amazing deals available for anyone looking to purchase a new smart TV, as Hisense’s latest offers will get you a new 55-inch smart TV for as low as $398 when you go for the U6 Series Mini-LED ULED 4K UHD smart TV, which comes with Full Array Local Dimming, support for HDR 10+, and other excellent features. The larger 65-inch model normally sells for $600, but you can currently get yours for $548, which translates to $51 in instant savings.

Hisense U6K Series $398 $580 Save $182 The Hisense U6K series features Mini-LED technology and is one of the best options on the market due to its support for QLED technology. It even has support for Dolby Vision and Atmos standards. $398 at Amazon

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

Hisense’s U6 Series ULED 4K Smart TVs are an excellent option for those who want high-end features for an affordable price tag. You get a new smart TV that runs on Google TV, meaning that you get support for the best and most popular streaming services, including Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, HULU, and more. It tops out at 60Hz refresh rates, but Game Mode Plus will boost your gaming experience as it automatically adjusts your settings for a smooth gaming experience. Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos are also a part of the experience, which works together with Quantum Dot QLED to deliver outstanding image quality with bright and accurate colors.

Other great options from Hisense and TCL are also on sale

Hisense U8K series (2023)

We have also spotted great savings on Hisense’s best option in 2023, as the U8 series Mini-LED Smart TV is now receiving a $400 discount on its 85-inch variant, which now sells for $2,000. Other larger options are available, including the 100-inch U8 series, which is now available for $5,000. However, you can also consider going for TCL’s 98-inch QM8 Mini-LED QLED 4K HDR smart TV, which is now going for $6,000 after scoring an enormous $4,000 discount, representing 40 percent savings.