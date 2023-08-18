Amazon’s latest offers will get you massive savings on one of Hisense’s most popular smart TVs, as you can now score up to 45 percent savings on a new R6 Series 4K UHD Smart Roku TV. This model comes in four different screen sizes, but the best offer is available with the 43-inch variant, which now sells for $218 after receiving an insane 45 percent discount.

Hisense R6 Series 4K UHD Smart Roku TV $380 $630 Save $250 The Hisense R6 Series 4K UHD Smart Roku TV supports the latest streaming apps, Dolby Vision HDR, DTS Studio Sound, and other great features to help you enjoy your favorite content. $380 at Amazon

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

You can also opt for the larger 65-inch model, which comes with very attractive discounts. You can pick up one of these variants for just $380, which means you will get $250 in instant savings. Either way, you can score a great smart TV with an LED display with 4K at 60Hz and runs on Roku TV’s operating system. You also get a practical game mode, a built-in Chromecast, and it works with Alexa and Google Assistant.

And if you’re looking for more high-end alternatives that won’t break the bank, you can also check out Hisense’s U8 Series ULED Mini-LED Google Smart TV that now sells for $748 on its 55-inch model with 32 percent savings. This model normally costs $1,100, meaning you will score more than $350 in instant savings.

You will also find interesting options from TCL, as the 55-inch Q6 QLED 4K Smart TV with Google TV now starts at $448, thanks to a 10 percent discount. Or get the larger 75-inch model for $798 with 11 percent savings. You can also pick up a new TCL Q7 QLED 4K Smart TV with Google TV for the same price, but this will get you a 65-inch panel and 20 percent savings, representing around $200 in instant savings. However, this model comes with Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, HDR Ultra, and 120Hz refresh rates that can go up to 240Hz when using the TV’s Game Accelerator.