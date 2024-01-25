January has been an exciting month, as we have seen tons of outstanding new products from some of the biggest names in the tech world. Your attention might drift towards the launch of Samsung’s new Galaxy S24 series or the latest flagship killers from OnePlus. However, we’re still drooling over everything that was announced during CES 2024, where we saw excellent laptops, smartphones, monitors, and more. However, I’ve been a sucker for smart TVs, and that’s why I’m so excited over this last deal, as you can now get the recently announced 2024 Hisense 100-inch U76N 4K Smart TV for just $3,000 thanks to an insane 40 percent discount.

Hisense announced several exciting smart TV models during CES 2024, and now you can get your hands on one of the most interesting options for those looking to purchase a large-screen TV on a budget, as the 100-inch U76N 4K smart Google TV is now available for $3,000. This model was supposed to launch with a $5,000 price tag, but the latest 40 percent discount will let you pick one up and score $2,000 in instant savings. You get free delivery and setup with your purchase to make things more interesting.

The Hisense U76N QLED 4K Google TV will deliver an exceptional theater-like immersive experience, making it perfect for family rooms or your home theater, and it will be perfect for those looking to upgrade their setup before Super Bowl LVIII. It comes with LED technology, which means you will also enjoy top-notch brightness and excellent color contrast, and you also get Full Array Local Dimming for deeper blacks and a more lifelike picture. It also supports Dolby Vision, HDR 10+, Hybrid Log-Gamma, and up to 144Hz refresh rates, and you get four HDMI ports, so you can connect anything and everything you want to your new smart TV.

And if you’re still interested in last year’s model, remember that you can get the 65-inch version of Hisense’s U7 Series Mini-LED ULED 4K UHD smart TV for $680 with 35 percent savings or get the 75-inch U8 Series Mini-LED model for $1,298.