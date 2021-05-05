Hisense has lifted the covers from an expansive line-up of new TVs that touches almost all price brackets that shoppers may want to explore. At the top of the lineup is the U9DG series of 4K ULED XD TVs with the Dual-Cell technology that is claimed to reproduce colors more precisely and is more effective at grayscale management. The dynamic contrast ratio stands at an impressive 2,000,000:1 and there are over two million dimming zones, with both the factors combining to offer richer colors and better brightness controls.

It relies on the Quantum Dot tech and offers a host of other goodies such as Dolby Vision IQ, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), FreeSync Premium, and Dolby Atmos output via the built-in speakers. There is hands-free voice control built right into the TV. Priced at a cool $3,499.99, it comes in a 75-inch size and will be available in the summer season.

Sitting below it is the Hisense U800GR Series 8K Roku TV that also employs the ULED Premium tech. This one runs Roku OS and offers Dolby Atmos sound support, up to 1,000 nits of peak brightness, a 120Hz refresh rate panel, and a 75-inch screen diagonal. And to make the most out of its pixel-dense panel, Hisense has also built an 8K upscaling tool that does a frame-by-frame analysis to upscale 1080p or 4K content. It comes in a 75-inch size and will be up for grabs in summer priced at $3,199.99.

Then there is the Hisense U8G Series of 4K TVs that rely on the Quantum Dot tech and offer features such as Dolby Vision IQ, contrast ratio of over 10,000:1, 1,500 nits of peak brightness, Dolby Atmos, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), FreeSync Premium, and HDR10+/HDR10 compatibility to name a few. Voice controls are built into the TV, while Google Assistant will always be at your disposal. You can pick this one up later this month in a 65-inch size and a $1,299.99 price tag attached to it.

For those into gaming, Hisense is offering the U7G series that comes in 55, 65, and 75-inch screen sizes. It offers gaming-centric tricks such as low-latency mode (ALLM), FreeSync Premium and VRR, and a 120Hz refresh rate panel. Other goodies include Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+/HDR10/HLG support, while Android TV OS handles things on the software side. It starts at $749.99 and will be available in the summer of 2021.

Going further down the pricing tier is the Hisense U6G Series ULED TVs that also make use of the Quantum Dot LED tech and offer features such as Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+, HLG support, and low-latency mode support. It is now available in 50, 55, 65, and 75-inch options and starts at $499.99.

Hisense is also adding new screen size options to the A6G, R6, and R7 Series of smart TVs that let you pick sizes from 43-inches and all the way up to 75-inches. Notably, it lets buyers choose between Android TV OS, Roku, and Hisense’s own VIDAA platform. The Hisense A6 series starts at $299.99, the R6 series will set you back by a minimum of $399.99, while the R7 series will cost $429.99 for the base 43-inch model.

Hisense is also adding the 120” L5F Ultra Short Throw Laser Cinema to its portfolio that is now up for grabs at a steep $4999.99. Lastly, the company has launched a trio of soundbars in the HS series that will be available in the coming weeks starting at $199.99 in the US market.