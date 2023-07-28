This weekend is getting quite exciting, as we have found some great deals that will get you significant savings on the latest smart TVs from Hisense and more.

First, we have Hisense’s U7 Series ULED Mini-LED Google Smart TV, which now sells for as low as $650 on its 55-inch model after picking up an interesting 19 percent discount. This might be an excellent option for anyone looking to get one of 2023’s best and most affordable TVs. However, I’d strongly recommend you make the extra effort and spend $80 more to get the 65-inch model. This version regularly sells for 1,050, but today’s best deal will get you one for $730 thanks to a massive 30 percent discount, translating to $320 instant savings.

Hisense U7H QLED TV $730 $1050 Save $320 This amazing smart TV comes with the company’s exclusive ULED technologies, which will boost color, contrast, and brightness to improve your media experience. In addition, its Quantum Dot technology will help your TV deliver richer, more brilliant, accurate colors than a regular LED TV. $730 at Amazon

Of course, if you’re interested in an even larger screen, you can pick up the 75-inch model, now going for $1,150 with a 23 percent discount representing $350 savings. Either way, you will get an excellent smart Google TV with Quantum Dot color, 1,000 nits of brightness, Dolby Vision IQ, and Game Mode Pro that will get you up to 144Hz refresh rates.

And yes, we have also spotted other great alternatives for anyone on a tighter budget, starting with the all-new Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED series 4K UHD smart TV that now comes with a $400 price tag on its 50-inch version. This model typically costs $530, but today’s 25 percent discount will let you pick one up.

Suppose you’re on a very tight budget but still looking for a new smart TV. In that case, you can pick up Amazon’s 43-inch 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV for just $230, thanks to an enormous 38 percent discount.